NBA DFS (Wednesday, February 26)

Welcome to the Ash Wednesday edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

There is a nine-game slate on deck for tonight in NBA DFS. There are not many fantasy-relevant injuries that we have to worry about. There will be at least five games with implied point totals over 200 points. This is a very fantasy-friendly night. The slate begins shortly after 7 pm eastern and ends with the Celtics and Jazz in Utah. Kemba Walker remains out for the Celtics.

PG Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $10,400, FanDuel: $9,600, Yahoo: $48

Trae is my top player on tonight's slate. The Hawks' baby-faced point guard has played some of his best games of the season vs. the Magic. Young is averaging 34 points and nine assists in a pair of games vs. Orlando this season.

PG/SG Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $7,900, FanDuel: $8,100, Yahoo: $38

Booker has done an excellent job stuffing the stat sheet since the All-Star break. He is shooting 50% from three for the Suns past two contests. I think Phoenix can beat the Clippers here, and Booker will play a significant role if that happens.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

C Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings: $7,700, FanDuel: $8,000, Yahoo: $37

Drummond has not been getting the minutes he is used too since being traded from Detroit to Cleveland. His price in DFS has dropped to the point where he is a value play if he can put up one of his classic double-doubles he can help your roster a lot.

SG/SF Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

DraftKings: $5,200, FanDuel: $4,500, Yahoo: $15

I have never rostered Duncan Robinson in a DFS contest. However, if Jimmy Butler is out, Robinson is a good bet to exceed fantasy value. Robinson is a three-point shooting specialist. He will take as many as ten 3PTA per game. He has the perfect opponent tonight in the Timberwolves.

SF/PF Rudy Gay, San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings: $3,300, FanDuel: $3,900, Yahoo: $10

Gay doesn't get to play many minutes. Still, when he does enter the game, he comes in shooting, much like Duncan Robinson. Gay can come off the bench and knock down some threes. With LaMarcus Aldridge out for the Spurs, look for Gay to put up and make enough shots to exceed his fantasy value.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!