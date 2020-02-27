Joel Embiid will receive an MRI to determine the extent of his left shoulder injury, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Wednesday.

In the first quarter of Philadelphia's eventual 108-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Embiid bumped his shoulder as he was fouled by Cavs center Ante Zizic. He attempted both free throws, missed both and was removed from the game at the next dead-ball stoppage.

Embiid walked straight to the locker room to be examined. He returned to the team's bench briefly in the second quarter, but was quickly asked back to the locker room. The team said he had a left shoulder sprain and ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Per Pompey, Embiid's left arm was in a sling following the game.

"I'm really sort of a prisoner to the medical people's information," 76ers head coach Brett Brown said. "I haven't checked in. I just left the team. I'm unsure, I really am unsure."

Their All-Star center's injury was the latest medical issue in what has been a turbulent stretch for the club. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Ben Simmons will be re-evaluated in two weeks for the nerve impingement in his lower back, noting that there's "little expectation" Simmons will be back that soon.

Simmons has missed three of the Sixers' four games since the All-Star break.

The Sixers have 23 regular-season games remaining before postseason play would begin.

Philadelphia next plays on Wednesday when it hosts the Knicks. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.