Nike is expected to honor Kobe Bryant by releasing a new version of the Kobe 5 in March featuring the Lakers' gold and purple colors, according to Footwear News.

The shoe originally debuted in 2010, when Bryant and the Lakers beat the Celtics to win the NBA Finals. The latest version of the sneakers features a purple upper with black and gold accents. Footwear News reports the "Lakers" Zoom Kobe 5 Protro will be available at select retailers on March 26, two months after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Lakers star Anthony Davis sported the shoe at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago this month, while the Spurs' DeMar Rozan wore it in a recent game.

Bryant played for the Lakers for 20 seasons and led the team to five championships. The 18-time All-Star retired after the 2015-16 season and scored 33,643 career points.

A public memorial service was held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday. Beyoncé opened the ceremony by performing her hits "XO" and "Halo," which were two of Bryant's favorite songs. His wife Vanessa Bryant spoke, as well as Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

