Kobe and Gianna Bryant were honored at a memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, where Beyoncé opened the ceremony with a tribute to the late Lakers legend.

Before singing her hit "XO," Beyoncé said it was one of Kobe Bryant's favorite songs. She also performed "Halo" before a video montage played honoring Bryant's career with the Lakers. Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, were close friends with Bryant and spent New Year's Eve with him.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The group was headed to a youth basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy when their helicopter went down in the hills of Calabasas. Kobe and Gianna were buried and laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar near the Bryants' home in Southern California earlier this month.

The date of Monday's memorial—02/24—honors the No. 24 jersey Bryant wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna, whose team was coached by her father.

Bryant played for the Lakers for 20 seasons and led them to five championships. The 18-time All-Star scored 33,643 career points before retiring at the end of the 2015-16 season. The Lakers retired his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys in December 2017.