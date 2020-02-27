LeBron James will miss just his third game of the season on Thursday when the Lakers travel to play the Warriors. The team announced Wednesday that James is out with a sore groin.

Fellow Los Angeles star Anthony Davis is probable with an elbow injury.

James, a 16-time All-Star, has bounced back from his injury-shortened 2018-19 season, averaging averaging 25.5 points, a league-leading 10.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Lakers (44-12), largely behind the play of James and Davis, have a strong grasp on the Western Conference's No. 1 seed and hold a five game cushion over the No. 2 Nuggets.

On Tuesday night, James recorded his first 40-point game of the season as he outdated Zion Williamson to help the veteran-laden Lakers prevail over the upstart Pelicans.

The Lakers are 18-0 when James scores 30 points this season.

"He's delivering special performances for us all season," Los Angeles head coach Frank Vogel said on Tuesday night. "We don't take it for granted. We are where we are in large part of what he does on a night-in, night-out basis."

Last year against the Warriors, James suffered a torn left groin, which proved to be the most significant injury of his career. One of the two games he missed earlier this year was also a result of groin discomfort.

Golden State enters Thursday matchup with a league-worst 12-46 record. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.