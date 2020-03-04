Draymond Green is signing a new shoe deal with Converse, becoming the brand's highest-profile athlete, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Green had previously worn Nike sneakers. Nike currently owns Converse, having purchased the more than a century old company in 2003.

By joining Converse, Green become's the brand's biggest NBA name since it repped Heat star Dwyane Wade. Wade left Converse after the 2009 season.

Converse was the dominant brand among early NBA players as the company's "Chuck Taylor" shoe was often the preferred choice for the league's first wave of stars. In recent decades, however, the brand's popularity with basketball players has dwindled.

While Nike has a loaded roster of NBA clients including, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George, a number of other brands have signed countless other big names to notable deals.

Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid have helped popularize Under Armour shoes. James Harden, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell headline Adidas' current roster. Jordan Brand, which is owned by Nike, sports Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. Even brands like Puma and New Balance have gotten into the basketball shoe space, signing RJ Barrett and Kawhi Leonard, respectively.

Despite the Warriors having a league-worst 13–48 record, Green has been one of the team's most consistent contributors. This season, he's played in 43 games, and is averaging eight points, 6.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.