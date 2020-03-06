Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is expected to make his long-awaited return to on-court action on March 15 when the Blazers meet the Rockets, according to Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes.

Nurkic has missed almost a full calendar year after suffering compound fractures to the tibia and fibula of his lower left leg in a game against the Nets in March 2019.

"It made me sick to my stomach," Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said after witnessing the injury.

The Blazers, who have also been without forward Zach Collins for the majority of the 2019-20 season, enter Friday's action 3 1/2 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

"I’m ready to help my team make the playoffs,” Nurkic told Yahoo Sports. “It’s time.

"I worked my a-- off to be in position to get back on the court and help my team, but game speed is going to be different. I’m not going to be playing 40 minutes. But for me, mentally, I need to get these reps in before I can play [extended minutes]. Physically, I’m good. I had a calf strain recently, which is normal for the injury I had. I’ve been pleased with where my rehab is going. I never doubted I’d be back, but I had to make sure I was 100 percent."

The No. 16 pick in the 2014 draft averaged career-highs in points (15.6), rebounds (10.4) and field goal percentage (50.8) last year.

Nurkic, 25, has averaged 11.6 points and eight rebounds per game for his career.