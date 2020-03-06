NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Alex Caruso to Pistons for Derrick Rose

The Los Angeles Lakers offered Alex Caruso and draft picks for Derrick Rose before the trade deadline last month, but the Pistons declined, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

There was a litany of other almost-deals, too, according to Charania.

The Nuggets heavily pursued Jrue Holiday, but the Pelicans had no interest in moving the veteran point guard, especially after Holiday said he wanted to remain in New Orleans.

The Suns almost picked up Aaron Gordon from Orlando after a late push.

The Mavericks pursued Danilo Gallinari after it looked like Miami and Oklahoma City had a deal in place.

The Nuggets considered signing Iman Shumpert and Joakim Noah before settling on Troy Daniels.

Elsewhere, the Mavericks have extended a job offer to franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki, but he is reportedly not quite ready to take a formal position yet.

The Knicks want to re-sign Maurice Harkless, who they traded for in exchange for Marcus Morris before the trade deadline. Harkless is averaging 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds this season.

Jamal Crawford has expressed interest in signing with a team. Crawford last played for the Suns.