The NBA has denied the Mavericks' protest of its Feb. 22 loss to the Hawks and fined owner Mark Cuban $500,000 for his criticism of the game, the league announced Friday.

Dallas' protest stems from a late overturned goaltending call in its 111–107 loss to the Hawks. The officials first ruled a goaltend on a shot attempt by Trae Young, but later reversed the call and counted Collins' offensive board and layup following the play.

The Hawks held on for a four-point victory. In their protest, the Mavericks wanted the last 9.7 seconds of the game to be replayed.

After the game ended, Cuban approached officials on the court. It was the second time he walked on the court to challenge a call during the game. Cuban also addressed reporters and took to Twitter to voice his disagreement with the officials' actions.

The league called Cuban's actions "detrimental conduct regarding NBA officiating" and said his behavior towards officials and criticism violated NBA rules.

Commissioner Adam Silver determined there was no misapplication of the playing rules in the Mavericks' loss. The NBA said the Replay Center Official "correctly understood the rules to require that Collins' basket count if he was in the act of shooting when the goaltending call was made."

More From Dallas Basketball:

Mavs Injury Update on Luka Doncic Thumb and Illness and Finney-Smith Hip

Cowboys Icon Michael Irvin Has Advice for Zion Williamson 'To Take Over the NBA'