Draymond Green and Charles Barkley have traded jabs over the last few years. On Friday, the Warriors forward issued his latest rebuke of Barkley's criticism.

"Barkley should stop before I go take his job, though," Green said. "Because I can do that well, too. He already didn't make enough money playing, so he needs that job. He should stop talking to me. I'd like to—[I have] a tendency to end people, so he should stop before I take his job."

"If he keeps talking, I'll take it soon—sooner than he thinks. He probably should be quiet. He also can't talk basketball with me, either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can't sit at this table."

As the Warriors have struggled this season, Barkley has frequently commented on Green's "triple-singles," a category referring to the Warriors forward's tame stat lines.

Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, the Michigan State product's remarks followed questions about the criticism Green has received this year as the Warriors have struggled.

Golden State enters Friday's action with a league-worst 14-49 record, in large part because All-Star guard Klay Thompson has missed the entire season recovering from offseason ACL surgery and MVP guard Stephen Curry had missed 58 games recovering from a broken wrist. Curry returned Thursday in Golden State's loss to Toronto.

Green has missed four straight games because of a sore left knee, but an MRI earlier this week reportedly revealed no structural damage. He's averaging 8.0 points, 6.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game this season. Despite the team's struggles, he's appeared in 43 games.

Earlier this week, Green also reportedly signed a new shoe deal with Converse.