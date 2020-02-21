Warriors Officially Rule Klay Thompson Out for Season

Klay Thompson will wait until next year for his return to NBA game action.

The Warriors announced Thursday that Thompson, who suffered a torn left ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, will not play for the remainder of 2019-20 season but is expected to be ready for the team's training camp in late September.

Thompson was re-evaluated in recent days, per the team, and the evaluation confirmed that Thompson is "right on track with his rehabilitation timeline."

The injury occurred in what was the closeout game of last year's NBA Finals when Thompson came down awkwardly on his left leg. His knee buckled as his foot made contact with the hardwood and an MRI following his exit confirmed that the Warriors' star suffered a torn left ACL. He was the game's leading scorer with 30 points before the injury.​

Thompson agreed to a five-year, $190 million deal to stay with the Warriors at the start of last summer's free agency. Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game in 2018-19 while shooting 46.7% from the field and 40.2% from three.

The Washington State product's injury is far from the only major absence the Warriors have managed this season. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry has appeared in just four games this season after undergoing surgery for his broken left hand on Nov. 1.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that he couldn't see an argument for shutting Curry down if he was in fact healthy, and Curry is likely return to game action sometime in March.

After five consecutive NBA finals appearances, the Warriors have the league's worst record coming out of the All-Star break at merely 12-43.