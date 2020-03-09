It's very rare that we have a Monday with only three games on the NBA slate but that is the case tonight. I personally love the slate and feel very good about my best bets. The Bucks-Nuggets game is the night's marquee matchup. Giannis is out for Milwaukee so some of the game's appeal is gone.

For those of you that like to dabble in the player futures market, you may notice that MVP has been pulled off the board in some shops. After this weekend, there has been whispers that Lebron James could emerge as the MVP frontrunner. I would agree, so keep an eye out for that. Another interesting tidbit on the player future market is the Sixth Man of the Year award. I would joke that this award could be called the Lou Williams Sixth Man of the Year award. According to oddsmakers, there may be a new sheriff in town. Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroeder is now the betting favorite to win the award at -134, Williams and teammate Montrezl Harrell are both sitting at +225.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Hornets +4

I'm quite sure no one outside of myself is as pumped as I am to sweat this game tonight. On paper these are two of the worst teams in the Eastern conference. In a meaningless late-season game. I'm looking at a Hornets team that may have turned a corner. I'm not sure what corner that is but they have been playing a lot better of late. As a matter of fact, I'm surprised they are the underdogs tonight. The Hornets only have one win in their last four games but hey have won five out of their last 10 and they are an amazing 8-2 against the spread in their last 10. Atlanta has lost three games in a row but they have had some flashes of good play as of late. Charlotte is coming off a dominating victory over the Rockets. They should have also beaten the Nuggets and Spurs last week. They lost those games by a combined three points. They also have a recent victory over the Raptors. Charlotte is basically sporting a G-league roster, but with the season winding down, they seemed to have hit their stride.

These division rivals are playing for the second time this season. Atlanta won the first game in convincing fashion back in December. However, the Hornets should have no problem winning tonight.

Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz: Jazz -4.5

A few weeks ago I vowed to never bet on the Utah Jazz again. They were in the middle of a losing streak and they looked like they had lost their way. Well, on a night with only three games, I'm back Utah. The Jazz have turned it around since the team's losing skid. Utah has won five in a row and they are playing good ball again. Utah is doing this against bad teams though. The franchise's most impressive victory during this streak has come against the Boston Celtics, the other wins came against teams at the bottom of the East's standings.

The Raptors come into Utah tonight on a three-game winning streak. Toronto has had to deal with some injuries to key players since the All-Star break, but they have done a decent job keeping it together. Toronto is one of three teams in the NBA that have already clinched a playoff spot. The other two are the Lakers and Bucks. In most cases, I would pick the Raptors to win this game. They are the better team and I think Toronto will make the Eastern Conference Finals, while I expect Utah to get bounced in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. I'm picking Utah tonight not only because they are at home, but Toronto is playing their fifth straight road game, and that's a tall task for any team.