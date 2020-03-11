The Warriors will play their home game on Thursday against the Nets without any fans in attendance, a response to growing fears over the spread of coronavirus.

Marc Stein of The New York Times was first to report Golden State would host the Nets behind closed doors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Warriors will play "foreseeable" home games without fans due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The news follows San Francisco's announcement Wednesday that the city would ban public gatherings of more than 1,000 people for the next two weeks because of the coronavirus. The only other Warriors home game scheduled during that window is a March 25 game against the Hawks.

The Warriors had been exploring alternative plans prior to the city's announcement, such as playing road games as home games, using an alternative venue or canceling the games altogether. It's a consideration that sports teams across the country have started to reckon with in recent days.

San Francisco has reported 15 cases of COVID-19 so far.

The Bay Area's Santa Clara County had already banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people earlier this week, which affects the Sharks and Earthquakes. The two teams are exploring contingency plans. Currently, there are 45 reported cases in Santa Clara County.

Similarly, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has pressured all sports leagues in the state to ban spectators, including for the NCAA Tournament, which is due to tip off in Cleveland for the first and second rounds. The Ivy League has canceled their entire tournament, while the Big West and MAC have barred fans from attending games for their conference tournament.

Sports leagues across the country are anticipating these bans to continue in various U.S. cities. Italy, France, China, Iran and several other countries have already enacted similar measures in an attempt to insulate the disease.

More than 1,000 people have contracted the disease in the U.S., with at least 30 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest sporting events affected by the coronavirus.