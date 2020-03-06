Tracking How Coronavirus Is Affecting Sports

As the coronavirus spreads globally, the sports world is taking notice.

A number of events have been canceled or postponed, while several others have taken place in empty stadiums, to avoid the risk of the infection spreading among a large crowd. Teams, leagues and governing bodies are planning for the possibility that the virus will continue spreading in the coming months.

There are now more than 100,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide in at least 83 different counties, including more than 200 confirmed cases in the United States. The death toll stemming from the virus has surpassed 3,000.

The virus, also known as COVID-19, originated in Wuhan, China, late last year and quickly spread across the world. The illness affects the respiratory tract and can be transmitted through coughing, sneezing and contact with those infected. Symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

The extent to which the virus will disrupt major sporting events, including the Olympics—scheduled to begin in Tokyo in July—remains unclear. But here's a look at how teams, leagues and governing bodies have responded so far to the public health crisis.

The Olympics

More than 10,000 athletes and thousands more fans and media members from around the globe are expected to descend upon Tokyo for the Summer Games in July. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach continues to say that the Olympics will go on as planned, and that there have not been talks about a cancellation. Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto floated the idea that under the IOC contract, Tokyo could host the Olympics any time in 2020 if a postponement until later in the year is necessary.

International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams attempted to quell fears of cancellation during a press conference.

"We made a decision and the decision is the Games go ahead," Adams said.

The Olympic torch-lighting relay will begin March 12 in Greece.

Soccer

Italy has been one of the countries most impacted by the disease, with more than 3,800 cases and 100 deaths. The Italian government announced that sporting events will be held without spectators until at least April 3.

Among the games affected are Juventus's Champions League game against Lyon on March 17 in Turin. Inter Milan, Roma, Getafe and Sevilla are all also scheduled to play.

The Asian Champions League matches have been postponed until April.

Danish soccer player Thomas Kahlenberg was diagnosed with coronavirus after a recent trip to Denmark. He was in attendance at Brondby's game against Lyngby, and as a result, Brondby has quarantined more than 13 people, including players and coaches.

Ajax assistant coach Christian Poulsen and two other members of the Dutch club's staff were asked to remain at home after they attended a birthday party with Kahlenberg.

The Premier League banned pregame handshakes between players to potentially stop spreading the virus.

EUFA officials are still monitoring the virus before making any decision on the Euro 2020 tournament set for June.

Football

No upcoming XFL games have been canceled, but a concessions vendor, who worked the Seattle Dragons' Feb. 22 game at CenturyLink Field, has tested positive for coronavirus.

"As of now, Seattle's professional sports organizations -- Dragons, First & Goal/Seahawks, Mariners, and Sounders FC -- will continue with scheduled events," the King County press office said in a statement. "The teams are in touch with local health officials and their respective leagues on a regular basis, as this public health issue continues to evolve."

Running

The World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships were one of the first events postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The championships were initially scheduled for March 13–15 in Nanjing, China, but have now been pushed back to 2021.

World Athletics, track and field's global governing body, also announced that the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, on March 29 have been postponed until Oct. 17 after discussions with organizers and health officials.

The Tokyo Marathon canceled its mass-participation race for more than 30,000 runners but still held its elite race in front of few spectators along the course on March 1.

The Rome Marathons, originally scheduled for March 29, was canceled. The Paris Marathon was scheduled for April 5 and has now been postponed to Oct. 18. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city is monitoring the spread of the disease but as of right now, the Boston Marathon will proceed as scheduled on April 20.

Basketball

The NBA issued a memo to all teams recommending that players give fist bumps to fans instead of high-fives. It also noted that players should avoid borrowing pens and markers while signing autographs.

The Basketball Africa League, a new league formed in partnership with FIBA and the NBA, is postponing the start of its inaugural season. The first game was scheduled for Friday, March 13, at the Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal.

At the college level, the NCAA created a panel of health experts to help make decisions regarding upcoming games and tournaments. The NCAA men's tournament will begin on March 17 and will have teams traveling to 12 different states. The women's tournament begins on March 20 and hits five states.

The NCAA issued a statement saying the COVID-19 advisory panel "is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States."

Johns Hopkins announced the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament in Maryland would be played without any spectators in attendance.

“We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we await further guidance from public health authorities, we will be assessing large events on a case-by-case basis. We regret any inconvenience to the families and fans of the players.”

The Big Ten Network will not send its studio team to the men's basketball conference tournament in Indianapolis due to coronavirus concerns.

Chicago State and UMKC decided to cancel games against Seattle University, thought Chicago State is participating in the WAC Conference tournament this week in Las Vegas. Ten of the 11 coronavirus deaths in the United States have taken place in Washington.

Baseball

Spring training is underway in Florida and Arizona. MLB officials reportedly shared a memo with players asking them to limit contact with fans.

Opening Day across the league is scheduled for March 26. As of now, MLB does not plan to cancel or postpone any games.

Golf

The LPGA canceled March series events in China, Thailand and Singapore. Meanwhile, the European Tour canceled the Kenya Open over fears about the virus.

The Masters is expected to proceed as scheduled from April 9 to 12, Augusta National Golf Club announced. The PGA Tour has no major changes anticipated for its United States contests.

Hockey

The International Ice hockey Federation canceled six world championship tournaments in March and April. The championship is still set for May in Switzerland.

Tennis

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., is taking precaution by adding more than 250 hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the facility. California has seen more than 50 cases and one death.

The women's Kunming Open in Anning, China, for April 27 to May 3 was canceled. No decision has yet to be made on the WTA events in Zhengzhou, Jiangxi, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Beijing, Tianjin and Zhuhai, which will take place in the fall.

French Open organizers told the Agence France-Presse they are not considering postponement or cancellation of the tournament from May 24 to June 7.

Motor Sports

No new date has been set for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix since it was postponed.

This story will be updated.