In the aftermath of the NBA suspending its season for a minimum of 30 days, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has pledged a donation of $100,000 to help team support staff and employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse who will be out of work during the hiatus.

In an Instagram post, Love encouraged others to come together in this stressful time. "Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need."

The Cavaliers released a statement saying they were in the process of "developing a compensation plan to continue paying our event staff and hourly workforce that is impacted with the changes to our regular event schedule."

Love has been an advocate for promoting mental health issues, and detailed a panic attack he experienced in 2018. His donation is being made through the Kevin Love Fund, which pledges to "prioritize mental health along with physical health."

Following the league's decision to suspend the regular season, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban began discussing options for the team to support its hourly employees. Hornets forward/center Cody Zeller also emphasized the need for the league to provide aid to its hourly employees, even offering to help pay "out of pocket" to help.