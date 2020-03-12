Report: NBA Coronavirus Suspension to Last at Least 30 Days

The NBA's suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak will last at least 30 days, according to the Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur.

The league told its teams that the 30-day mark is an "aspirational timeline," per Arthur. The suspension of the 2019-20 season remains indefinite.

The NBA announced it was suspending the season on Wednesday after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive. Players on Thunder, Raptors and Celtics will get tested for the coronavirus after facing the Jazz in recent weeks.

The MLB, NHL and MLS have all suspended their respective seasons due to the coronavirus. Duke, Kansas and Arizona State are among the schools to suspend all spring sports.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban suggested the idea of a suspended season on Thursday morning. Cuban said the 2019-20 season could extend until August.

The Milwaukee Bucks will hold the NBA's best record when the league returns, while LeBron James and the Lakers lead the Western Conference at 49–14.