Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he doesn't expect the current NBA season to be canceled despite the league indefinitely suspending it due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuban joined ESPN's GetUp on Thursday morning to address the league's decision. He said he anticipates basketball could take a break for up to 60 days.

"When you have something that's so unique, you have to really just be agile and pay attention because we've never been here before," he said.

Cuban suggested games could go into mid-August after the season resumes. He said the league might play the last seven to 10 games of the regular season to get players warmed up and then go into the playoffs. Typically, the NBA postseason ends in early June.

Cuban's comments come one day after the NBA announced it would suspend the season indefinitely after Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for tested positive for COVID-19. The league released a statement saying it "will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward."

A number of NBA teams are self-quarantining over fears that they have contracted the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Per ESPN, those teams are the Cavaliers, Knicks, Celtics, Pistons and the Raptors, all of whom played the Jazz in the last 10 days. Toronto, who played the Jazz on Monday night, said it will test the players and other people who traveled with the team as a precaution.

In recent days, the spread of coronavirus has impacted countless sporting events throughout the world. A number teams and leagues have taken steps to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Multiple high-profile tournaments as well as individual games have restricted fan access while others have postponed or cancelled events entirely.