Plans are being made for the Utah Jazz to stay overnight at Oklahoma City's Chesapeake Energy Arena as the team awaits permission to return home, according to ESPN's Royce Young.

The team is also exploring potentially chartering buses as a means to travel back to Utah, per ESPN.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday ahead of the team's game against the Thunder. Gobert was not at the arena Wednesday night and the game between the two clubs was postponed.

Following the initial postponement, the NBA announced it was suspending its season until further notice.

Following reports of Gobert's positive test, Jazz players also took part in medical assessments. Per Young, players wore masks over their faces as they went through testing by Oklahoma health officials.

"This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection," the team said in a statement on Wednesday. "The individual's symptoms diminished over the course of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19.

"A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game."

As of Wednesday night, a number of other NBA teams are self-quarantining themselves over fears that they have contracted the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Per ESPN, those teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors, all of whom played the Jazz in the last 10 days.