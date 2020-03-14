Donovan Mitchell took to social media on Saturday afternoon to provide an update on his health as he recovers from the coronavirus.

"Thank you guys for your continued support. It means a lot to me," he said in a video. "I feel fine. Things are going well. Just taking the proper precautions. ...We gotta stay in isolation, so I'm solo in here playing video games all day. Can't wait to get back out there on the floor."

Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He became the second NBA player to have a confirmed case of the virus after his teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive on Wednesday night. Gobert's positive test spurred the NBA to suspend competition for the 2019-20 season.

Officials tested members of the Jazz's traveling party for the virus as well, but no one else's came back positive. Gobert later publicly apologized for his "careless" behavior in the days leading up to his diagnosis, but league sources told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix that Mitchell is upset with his teammate for not reporting his symptoms sooner, which officials back tracked to March 9. Gobert and Mitchell are close and have been teammates since 2018.

Mitchell's response to Gobert when the NBA resumes play could make or break their friendship and affect Utah's locker room dynamic, reports Mannix.

There are more than 152,000 confirmed cases of the virus globally across in least 125 countries.