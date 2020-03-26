Warriors star Stephen Curry interviewed White House health advisor Anthony Fauci on Instagram on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the NBA and other leagues suspended their seasons indefinitely due to the virus, Curry asked Fauci when games and large events with crowds could possibly return.

"You need to see the trajectory of the curve start to come down," Fauci said. "We can start thinking about getting back to some degree of normality when the country as a whole has turned that corner and started coming down."



Fauci added how New York City is having a "terrible time" during the outbreak and social distancing can help reduce the spread of the coronavirus across the country.

President Donald Trump has recently said he wants to see the U.S. economy return to normalcy around April 12. However, health experts have said there's no need to rush that decision while the number of infections continues to rise.

Curry said he wanted to interview Fauci to help reach people who aren't following the urge to social distance themselves from others. Fauci explained that it's important for people to stay home since the coronavirus can be transmitted from one person to another, and the elderly and people with underlying conditions are most susceptible to catching the virus.

Fauci urged people to not "flood the emergency rooms" at hospitals if they have mild symptoms like aches, pains or fever and could contact their physician over the phone instead to determine if they have contracted the coronavirus.

When Curry brought up the point that some people think the U.S. is overreacting to the virus, Fauci confirmed that the country is taking the right precautions.

"This is serious business, you're not overreacting," he said.

Over 46,000 people watched the interview on Instagram, including President Barack Obama who left a comment during the stream.

"Listen to the science. Do your part and take care of each other," Obama said. "Thank you, Steph and Dr. Fauci."

There are more than 511,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally in at least 175 countries. The U.S. has the third-most cases of the virus in the world (76,514) behind China and Italy.