Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday.

"He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms," the statement read. "He continues to oversee business operations."

Earlier in the day, the New York Post reported that Madison Square Garden had created a relief fund to provide financial assistance to its employees. The fund started with a $1 million from the MSG company, which was matched by a "similar contribution" from the Dolan Family Foundation. Dolan has also committed to paying qualified venue employees through May 3.

Dolan is the executive chairman and chief executive officer of the Madison Square Garden Company. He's also the executive chairman of MSG Networks Inc.