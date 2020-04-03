As part of cutbacks to the broader Larry H. Miller Group, which is run by Utah Jazz owner Larry Miller, the Jazz have laid off some non-basketball members of the organization and reduced compensation of other employees, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

No official count on the number of employees laid off has been made public.

"...The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, of which the Utah Jazz are a part, unfortunately had to make difficult decisions to reduce a small percentage of our workforce," the Larry H. Miller Group said in a statement to ESPN. "Over the past several weeks, we have worked to manage and reduce costs, including executive compensation, and have reached a point where we have had to say farewell to a limited number of our valued employees."

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, companies across seemingly all industries have underwent layoffs or financial cutbacks.

The NBA is reportedly reducing the base salaries for around 100 of its top-earning league office executives by 20%, including the pay of commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum.

NBA players were paid full checks on Wednesday, but they have not been assured further payments. On Friday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the league is proposing players take a 50% paycheck reduction starting April 15.

The NBPA counter-proposed a 25% cut starting in mid-May.

It has been more than three weeks since the NBA suspended its season indefinitely. Silver previously said he's optimistic the season could be salvaged in some form, but did not know the timing.

"When public health officials give us the O.K.," Silver said.