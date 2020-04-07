After the Celtics announced their plans to retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jersey next season, many fans hoped the Timberwolves would make similar arrangements. However, in an interview with The Athletic's Shams Charania, Garnett discussed where his rocky relationship with team owner Glen Taylor stands and the possibility of Minnesota retiring his jersey.

"Glen knows where I'm at, I'm not entertaining it. First of all, it's not genuine. Two, he's getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, the community there. Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip. For that, I won't forgive Glen," Garnett said.

"I'll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don't do business with snakes. ...I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like."

Garnett spent the first 12 seasons of his career in Minnesota before playing with the Celtics and Nets. When he returned to the Timberwolves during the 2014-15 campaign, Garnett discussed eventually joining the team's ownership group or having a key role with the franchise. However, after coach Flip Saunders passed away, Taylor went back on the plan and upset Garnett.

Over the weekend, Garnett was voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in a star-studded class including the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and WNBA star Tamika Catchings. After a 21-year career that includes winning the 2008 NBA Finals with Boston, Garnett views his induction with Bryant as one of the most fulfilling moments of his career.

"I feel more than honored to go in with these two, but Kobe not being there is going to be super emotional for everybody," Garnett said.

"To go in with these two guys, I couldn't ask for two other people to go in with. And shout out to Tamika Catchings too. I'm a huge fan of Catch; Catch has put that grind in, she's put that work in, and it's dope to see all of us right here."