Report: NBA Examining Coronavirus 'Blood-Testing Devices'

The NBA and NBA Players Association are examining multiple "blood-testing devices," for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

"The NBA and NBPA have been collaborating in assessing the viability of multiple blood-testing devices. ...That could provide accurate results within a matter of minutes," Holmes wrote on Monday. "The league and players union have been looking at what those familiar with the matter describe as 'diabetes-like' blood testing."

A potential test could yield results within 15 minutes, per Holmes. Such a test has been designed by Illinois-based company Abbott Laboratories, who has been shipping "rapid-response tests across the U.S."

Receiving a rapid test is viewed as "critical hurtle," as the NBA looks to return from its indefinite coronavirus suspension. The league halted play on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed a potential return to play in an interview with Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson on Monday. Silver said the league won't even begin to deliberate on a potential return to play until the end of April.

"We should accept that at least for the month of April we won't be in any position to make any decisions," Silver said.

There are more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 176 countries. At least 70,000 people have died.