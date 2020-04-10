The relationship between Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell "doesn't appear salvageable," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones.

Gobert became the first player in the NBA to test positive for COVID-19 on March 11. Mitchell tested positive one day later as the NBA began its indefinite suspension.

Utah's center appeared to bypass a slate of safety guidelines before he tested positive for COVID-19, including an incident in which he jokingly touched the microphones of media members at a shootaround in Oklahoma City on March 11. Gobert's callousness and subsequent positive test has reportedly impacted his relationship with Mitchell.

The Athletic reported Friday that Mitchell "remains reluctant to fix what might have been broken."

Mitchell and Gobert are in their third season together after Mitchell was drafted No. 13 out of Louisville in 2017. Utah won 48 games in 2017-18 and 50 games in 2018-19, reaching the Western Conference semifinals in Mitchell's rookie year.

The Jazz currently sit No. 4 in the Western Conference at 41–23 as the NBA approaches the second month of its coronavirus suspension.