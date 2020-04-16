Sports Illustrated All-American Player of the Year Jalen Green and five-star prospect Isaiah Todd will both headline a new NBA G League team that will launch next season and be based in Los Angeles, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

As a way to avoid circumvent having to assign top players to NBA affiliate franchises, the G League has considered developing such high-level prospects in an academy-type structure on affiliated G League teams, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

Per Woo, the salary range for the top prospects is believed to be in the range of $500,000, including incentives and sponsorship opportunities.

Green, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2021, announced Thursday he is bypassing college basketball entirely to become the professional pathway's first participant. ESPN and Sports Illustrated first reported Green's decision.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a player and a person of Jalen’s caliber to the NBA G League,” league President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said Thursday in a statement. “He represents the next generation of NBA players, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him develop his professional skills in our league. Jalen will learn from an NBA-caliber coaching and player development staff as he begins his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League.”

Abdur-Rahim adds that the top prospects will learn from "an NBA-caliber coaching and player development staff" while working alongside veterans and focusing heavily on life skills development.

The season could include 10-to-12 games against G League teams that wouldn't count in the standings, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Former NBA coach of the year Sam Mitchell is expected to be considered as one of the candidates to lead the team, per ESPN.

Green is also reportedly expected to be in line for a seven-figure shoe deal.

