Michael Jordan's autographed, game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics sold for $216,000 on Sunday night, according to Robert Edward Auctions. The sale took place on the same night as the premiere of ESPN's The Last Dance

The white mesh jersey features Jordan's name and No. 9 number, his signature and his handwritten message "Best Wishes."

According to the memorabilia company, Jordan wore the jersey in games against Argentina, Lithuania, and Canada, as well as in the Dream Team's gold medal-winning game against Croatia. The 1992 Dream Team is widely considered to be the greatest basketball team of all time and featured Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing and others.

Bidding on Jordan's jersey started at $25,000 on April 7 and closed Sunday night. The jersey was first purchased for $17,500 in September 1992 at a gala for The Michael Jordan Foundation. Sunday's sale of the jersey included a copy of the original auction invoice. In 2013, the Dream Team jersey was sold again at an auction for $53,325.