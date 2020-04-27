The Last Dance director Jason Hehir told hosts Jalen Rose and David Jacoby on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby Aftershow that the wild tale of Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman's first date was left on the cutting room floor during the editing process of the 10-part documentary.

Hehir recalled that the pair first met when Rodman took Electra's coat at a bar and would not give it back until he agreed to go to a diner with him and his friends.

"But their first date she told me—they're driving along in his truck and he gets on the highway going the wrong way and starts driving at traffic on the freeway," Hehir said.

"There are so many little things that we couldn't fit into this," he added. "Some chapters deserve to be longer than 50 minutes but we had to get it down. She saw him. She saw the Dennis out in public. She saw the shy, vulnerable Dennis when they were behind closed doors and everything in between. I'll never forget that story of her saying that he gets on the exit ramp, she's like 'What are you doing?'...and he's driving against the traffic on the freeway."

Hehir tells the story at the 3:39 mark of the following video:

Electra and Rodman got married in 1998 but split the following year.

In Episode 4 of 'The Last Dance,' Michael Jordan recounted a story of how Rodman requested a vacation in the middle of the 1997–98 season. Head coach Phil Jackson granted Rodman permission to leave the team for 48 hours but Rodman stayed away for longer than the team liked. Electra recalled hiding in Rodman's room when Jordan came knocking to pick him up for practice.