One Big Question for Every Team: Orlando Magic

Over the next few weeks The Crossover will be examining one big-picture question for every NBA team. Today we take a look at the Orlando Magic, who were 30–35 when the season was suspended.

After appearing in only 33 games total over two seasons for the Sixers, 2017 No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz started 59 for the Magic in 2020. Fultz playing consistently was already a huge win for Orlando, who bought low on the former Washington star amid a turbulent start to his career. The potential he flashed at different times over the season could make his acquisition a sneaky great one.

Fultz averaged 12.1 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game for Orlando in 2020, shooting 47.3% from the field. He was first on the team in assists and fifth in scoring. Though Fultz may not have looked like a generational star, he looked comfortable in his new surroundings, and didn’t have to deal with the pressure of contributing to a title contender. Fultz looked most in his element running the offense and finding creative ways to get into the paint, but his jump shot still needs work. He’s given lots of room on the perimeter, and still only managed to hit on 25.4% of his threes. Fultz’s shot isn’t completely disastrous, and his 72.3% mark from the free-throw line (albeit on limited attempts) is one small, wishful sign that he can one day become a passable shooter.

The Magic, on track to be the eighth seed in the East, are still in wait-and-see mode on most of their young talent. Jonathan Isaac probably has the most potential, but not necessarily as an offensive fulcrum. Mo Bamba is never going to be ball dominant. Aaron Gordon hasn’t become a go-to guy on the perimeter. And now the team is a little too competent to be near the top of the lottery race.

Fultz may never reach the heights of his projections as the No. 1 pick and be the singular force in turning around a franchise, but if he’s able to take some leaps after his first normal season, he could help Orlando jump from fringey seven-or-eight seed to perennial playoff outfit (and there’s nothing wrong with that!) It’s already satisfying watching him get his career back on track. If he continues to grow, then the Magic could get better without having to get worse first.