Former New York Knicks star and Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing told Dan Patrick that his two Olympic gold medals and his NCAA championship ring were stolen years ago.

Ewing was a member of the 1984 and 1992 USA basketball teams that won gold. His Georgetown Hoyas won the NCAA tournament in 1984 and he was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

"My house got broken into in New York, and at one point they stole my medals," Ewing said. "So I called [former USA Basketball chairman] Jerry Colangelo, and he was great to be able to get me two replacement medals."

Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA. In his 15 years with the Knicks, he set franchise records for most free throws made, rebounds, steals, blocks, 40-point games and All-Star team selections.