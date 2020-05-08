The Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be among the NBA teams allowed to conduct COVID-19 tests for every player and staff member entering team facilities, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per ESPN, as some NBA teams open facilities for voluntary workouts in areas where stay-at-home orders have been eased, the NBA is now allowing the administration of tests to asymptomatic participants, doing so only after allowing written authorization from a local health authority that confirms a "robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers" exists in the local team community.

"We have been assured we are not taking any tests from healthcare workers, first responders or anyone whether they are experiencing symptoms or asymptomatic. As we've been told, the general public in our community can go to numerous locations to receive a coronavirus test," a Magic team spokesperson told ESPN.

Friday, May 8 marked the opening of some of the league's facilities. Cleveland and Denver were expected to be among the teams to make their facility available for limited, individual workouts.

A number of other teams across the NBA are reporting eyeing Monday, May 11 as a possible date to open their facilities.

ESPN notes that the NBA plans to regularly test players for the coronavirus if the season does resume, but has been reluctant to do in voluntary workout situations.

In late April, the NBA announced a number of guidelines for teams opening their gyms.

If a team can open its doors, the league will allow only four players in a practice facility at one time for voluntary workouts or treatment. No head or assistant coaches can participate in the workouts and group activities like scrimmages or practices are prohibited.

ESPN also reports that procedures will be put in place regarding the taking the temperatures of those returning to facilities.

In a statement to USA Today earlier this week regarding the opening of their facilities, Dallas Mavericks owner said, "If we can’t test anyone, I don't see how it happens."