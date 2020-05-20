The NBA league office will issue guidelines to teams around June 1 for a "formal ramp-up for the season’s resumption," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Teams are expected to be able to recall players back to their respective home markets on June 1, per Wojnarowski and Lowe. Workouts with in-market players will also likely be expanded on June 1.

The NBA's guidelines are the latest step for the league as it continues to build momentum toward resuming the 2019-20 season following its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league is currently considering a plan to have "players fully training in mid-June and playing by mid-July," per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick. Orlando is reportedly the frontrunner to host the 2020 postseason, while Las Vegas and Houston are also potentially in consideration.

"We are confident we'll be hosting the NBA in some fashion," a source from Walt Disney World told Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith. "It may not be the entire league, but we believe the NBA will be here to at least finish part of their season. Still hurdles to cross, but we are preparing as if that is the case."

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. No return date has been set for the resumption of the 2019-20 season.