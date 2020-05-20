Orlando has emerged as the frontrunner to host the 2020 NBA postseason, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Shams Charania.

The NBA is continuing to explore contingencies for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, and the league is reportedly looking to host the playoffs in one or two quarantined sites. Las Vegas and Orlando are the most likely cities to host the playoffs, though Orlando apparently has some structural advantages.

"Disney World has the hotel space and basketball-ready venues necessary to get this job done," Amick wrote. "The fact that it’s private property could make it easier to control the outside element, which is a major bonus when it comes to limiting interactions between NBA personnel and the public."

A quarantined playoffs in Orlando would likely be held at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex. Walt Disney World is reportedly "confident," it will host basketball in 2020.

"We are confident we'll be hosting the NBA in some fashion," a source from Disney World told Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith. "It may not be the entire league, but we believe the NBA will be here to at least finish part of their season. Still hurdles to cross, but we are preparing as if that is the case."

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. No return date has been set for the 2019-20 season.