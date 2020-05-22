Legendary Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died Friday due to complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

During 23 seasons in Utah, Sloan led the team to the playoffs 19 times, including a streak of 15 straight postseason appearances from 1988 to 2003. Sloan and the Jazz reached the Finals in 1997 and 1998 before losing to Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Prior to his coaching career, Sloan played in the NBA for 11 seasons–including 10 with the Bulls–from 1965-76. Chicago hired him as its head coach in 1979. He spent three seasons leading his former team and later joined the Jazz in 1988.

Sloan, 78, has the fourth-most wins of any head coach in NBA history, and he has the sixth-best winning percentage of any coach with at least 500 career wins.

Several NBA players, including Bulls great Scottie Pippen, and teams paid tribute to Sloan and his legacy on social media.