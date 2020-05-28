What happened to George Floyd has reverberated throughout the country, impacting so many, including professional athletes.

Sometimes pro sports stars may seem larger than life, but their vulnerability was on display in the wake of Floyd’s tragic death, as they, like all of us, saw that horrifying video. I can’t breathe, which Floyd was heard saying and was on the shirt LeBron James once wore to honor Eric Garner and posted again, should not have to be a rallying cry. As George Floyd should not have died.

James was not alone in sharing his thoughts. Warriors coach Steve Kerr dubbed it "murder".

While Wizards guard Bradley Beal also asked a question.

The frustration was shared in the NFL as well, where Texans star J.J. Watt spoke out saying, "Anybody who saw the video, I don't know how you can defend it. It's terrible…”

And Malcolm Jenkins of the Saints, who of course works with the NFL's Player’s Coalition, called for the officers involved to be charged and convicted.

But what is particularly gut-wrenching is how so many in the African American community have to live knowing that could be their reality, or even scarier the reality for their kids, on any given day.

Which becomes even starker when you see how devastated professional athletes are, because it doesn’t matter if you play in the NBA, this is about humanity. Dwyane Wade said those unaffected need to be just as outraged as those who are.

Well, I am sad and I am angry. The most frustrating thing, which I know is a shared feeling, is I don’t know what to do about it.

But I want to help, anyway I can.