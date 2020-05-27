Texans defensive end J.J. Watt addressed the death of Houston native George Floyd, who died on Monday night in Minneapolis police custody, in an interview with KPRC 2 Houston.

Floyd, 46, was stopped by Minneapolis police outside of a local grocery store. Video of the scene captured Floyd pinned on the ground as an officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for approximately eight minutes. Floyd died soon after the incident.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday night for their involvement in Floyd's death.

"I’ve seen the video and I think it’s disgusting," Watt said on Wednesday. "I just don’t see how a man in handcuffs on the ground who is clearly detained and is clearly in distress, I don't understand how that situation can't be remedied in a way that doesn't end in his death."

A number of athletes and coaches commented on Floyd's death, including LeBron James and Steve Kerr.

Floyd's death will be investigated by the FBI, per ABC News. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey called Floyd's death, "a reminder of how far we have to go."

"Being black in America should not be a death sentence," Frey said at a news conference. "For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a black man's neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you're supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense."