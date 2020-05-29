Former NBA player Stephen Jackson led a press conference in Minneapolis regarding the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday evening shortly after being violently apprehended by Minneapolis police.

“I’m here because they’re not gonna demean the character of George Floyd, my twin." Jackson said Friday. "A lot of times when police do things that they know that's wrong, the first thing they do is try to cover it up and bring up your background to make it seem like the bull---- that they did was worthy.

"When was murder ever worth it? But if it's a black man it's approved. You can't tell me when that man had his knee on my brother's neck, taking his life away with his hand in his pocket that his smirk on his face didn't say, 'I'm protected.'"

Jackson was joined by actor Jamie Foxx and Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, among others, at the Minneapolis City Hall, where he demanded justice for Floyd.

Floyd's death was deeply personal to Jackson, who has called Floyd his "brother" and his "twin." The two met while Jackson, 42, was growing up in Texas. Jackson was from Port Arthur, Tex., while Floyd, 46, was from nearby Houston.

"I'm hurt, I'm angry, but I ain't scared," Jackson said, wearing a hoodie that read "RIP George Floyd. 3rd Ward, TX."

On Tuesday night, Jackson posted a dozen messages on Instagram related to Floyd's death, including one in which the two were seen hanging out together.

"Twin. I promise I won't let this BS ride," Jackson said in a video earlier this week. "Already talked to @shaunking. Anybody from Houston/Cuney Homes u know this was my brother. Can't let this ride. All hands on deck. Rest Easy Twin"

Video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck went viral earlier this week and sparked ongoing protests throughout the city.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday after the video showed one of them kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, who cried that he could not breathe.

On Friday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck, was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, Minnesota public safety commissioner John Harrington announced. An investigation is ongoing regarding the other officers involved in Floyd's death.

Floyd's death has sparked a wave of reaction from other members of the sports world. Many athletes' statements have shared an image of the Minneapolis Police Department's treatment of Floyd next to a photo of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest during the 2016 NFL season.

On Friday, Kaepernick's charitable arm, the Know Your Rights Camp, launched an initiative to hire top defense lawyers for people arrested protesting police brutality in the Minneapolis area.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Kaepernick's offer.