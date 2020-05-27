Former NBA forward Stephen Jackson took to social media on Tuesday to remember George Floyd, an African-American man who died Monday evening shortly after being violently apprehended by Minneapolis police, calling Floyd, "My brother," and a "Twin."

As part of a series of posts on Instagram, Jackson said, "Twin. I promise I won't let this BS ride. Already talked to @shaunking. Anybody from Houston/Cuney Homes u know this was my brother. Can't let this ride. All hands on deck. Rest Easy Twin"

Jackson wrote in another post, "Where we from not many make it out but my Twin was happy I did. I'm gonna continue to made u proud fam. It makes me so angry that after all the things u been through when u get to your best self that they take u out like this. ...Rest Easy Twin"

The 14-year NBA veteran was born in Port Arthur, Texas. Floyd is a Houston native.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired Tuesday, authorities said, after a viral video appeared to show one of them kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, who cried that he could not breathe.

"It is the right decision for our city, the right decision for our community. It is the right decision for the Minneapolis Police Department," Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference Tuesday. "We've stated our values, and ultimately we need to live by them."

The MPD had originally said that Floyd, who was initially stopped Monday night on a report of a forgery, had "physically resisted officers." Frey, however, told a local Minnesota news outlet Tuesday that as more information was revealed, "it became clear that the original statement was not accurate."

The FBI will probe the death of Floyd, ABC News reported Tuesday night.

A number of other prominent figures in the sports world also took to social media to comment on the situation.

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud also wrote on Facebook that, "But some of y'all will justify this."