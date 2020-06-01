Former Lakers guard Brian Shaw has agreed to become the head coach of the G League elite pro team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The new G League team, which is set to launch next season in Los Angeles, will be headlined by Sports Illustrated All-American Player of the Year Jalen Green and five-star prospect Isaiah Todd. The team will not be affiliated with an NBA franchise and is part of the NBA's professional pathway program, a G League initiative that will pay elite prospects and provide a one-year development program separate from the league's prior makeup.

Shaw joins the G League after playing in the NBA for 14 seasons and coaching for 13. The former guard played for the Celtics and Magic, among other teams, early in his career before later reuniting with his former Orlando teammate Shaquille O'Neal in Los Angeles.

During four seasons with the Lakers, Shaw won three championships and later moved into an assistant coaching job with the franchise after retiring. He served in the role for eight years before the Nuggets hired him as head coach in June 2013. Denver compiled a 56–85 record in two seasons under Shaw before the team fired him in 2015.

He returned to the Lakers as an associate head coach from 2016-19 and worked with coach Luke Walton to develop the team's young players like Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.