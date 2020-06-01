The National Basketball Coaches Association has formed a committee on racial injustice and reform within NBA cities amid widespread demonstrations across the country against police brutality.

Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce, David Fizdale and Stan Van Gundy were some of the coaches who were selected to the committee. On Monday, the coaches association issued a statement denouncing the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and violence against the black community.

Floyd died last Monday in Minneapolis police custody after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even as Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Officer Derek Chauvin, who was fired from his job, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday. The three other officers present, also fired, have not been arrested.

Floyd's death has sparked outrage and protests across the country for several nights.

The NBCA issued the following statement:

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the family of George Floyd.

As NBA coaches -- both head and assistant coaches -- we lead groups of men, most of whom are African American, and we see, hear and share their feelings of disgust, frustration, helplessness and anger.

The events of the past few weeks -- police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism are shameful, inhumane and intolerable.

As a diverse group of leaders, we have a responsibility to stand up and speak out for those who don’t have a voice – and to stand up and speak out for those who don’t feel it is safe to do so.

Witnessing the murder of George Floyd in cold blood and in broad daylight has traumatized our nation, but the reality is that African Americans are targeted and victimized on a daily basis. As NBA coaches, we cannot treat this as an isolated incident of outrage.

We are committed to working in our NBA cities with local leaders, officials and law enforcement agencies to create positive change in our communities. We have the power and platform to affect change, and we will use it."

A call will be scheduled with all 30 head coaches to discuss how the committee can start moving forward with action in the league's cities, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.