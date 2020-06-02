Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear has been placed on administrative leave by Sacramento radio station KHTK, according to the Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson.

Napear is being placed on leave following an exchange on Twitter with former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins. Napear was asked by Cousins for his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement before responding "All Lives Matter...Every Single One!"

"Grant Napear has been placed on administrative leave while we are investigating the statement that was made on Twitter," KHTK program director Jason Ross said in a statement.

Napear has been the Kings' play-by-play announcer since 1988. He also drew criticism from former Kings star Chris Webber on Monday following his response to Cousins.

"Demarcus we know and have known who [Napear] is," Webber tweeted. "The team knows as well. I've told them many times. They've seen it. They know who he is."

Napear apologized for his comment in an interview with the Sacramento Bee on Monday.

"I'm not as educated on BLM as I thought I was," Napear said. "I had no idea that when I said 'All Lives Matter' that it was counter to what BLM was trying to get across."