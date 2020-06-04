LeBron James on Fox News Host Defending Drew Brees: 'Tired of This Treatment Right Here'

LeBron James has clapped back after Fox News host Laura Ingraham defended Drew Brees's comments on NFL players' kneeling during the national anthem, just two years after she criticized the Lakers star for voicing his thoughts on President Donald Trump.

James tweeted his reaction along with a clip of Ingraham's on-air comments from her Wednesday-night show.

"If you still haven't figured out why the protesting is going on," James said, referencing the protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

"Why we're acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? And to my people don’t worry I won't stop until I see."

On Wednesday, Brees drew heavy criticism from a slate of athletes after he discussed the prospect of NFL players' kneeling next season in an interview. The Saints quarterback said he will "never agree with anybody disrespecting" the United States flag.

Ingraham defended Brees from the blowback he received, saying, "He's allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. He's a person."

After Ingraham's comments, people quickly dug up a 2018 clip of the host telling James to "shut up and dribble" after he criticized Trump in an ESPN interview.

"It's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball," Ingraham said in 2018. "Keep the political comments to yourselves. ...Shut up and dribble."

Brees apologized for his comments Thursday morning.

The topic of NFL players kneeling first became a national discussion in 2016 when then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the playing of the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality. The subject has been heavily discussed in recent days following Floyd's death.

Floyd was stopped by officer Derek Chauvin, who placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd can be heard on video saying "I can't breathe" multiple times before his death.

Chauvin was fired and then arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The murder charge against Chauvin was elevated to second-degree murder on Wednesday. Former Minnesota PD officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder for their role in Floyd's death.