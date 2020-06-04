According to FOX News, Drew Brees Has a Voice, But LeBron Should 'Shut Up and Dribble': TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. I can rant and rave and go on for a few thousand words here about FOX News, but either you get it already or you don't.

That sentence has some of you already tweeting me about CNN and MSNBC being fake news, and of course, I will block you, but for those of you who get it, you won't be surprised by this clip, but it's still worth watching just for the sheer audacity.

The person who hosts the 10 p.m. show on the state-run network once went off on LeBron James for criticizing the current President and daring to voice his political opinion. She even told him to shut and dribble after saying that nobody wants to hear from athletes on politics.

That same individual went on her show last night and defended Drew Brees from the blowback he received after saying he will "never agree with anybody disrespecting" the United States flag.

"He's allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. He's a person."

I can't speculate as to why this person would change her mind on the issue. Maybe there's some difference between LeBron James and Drew Brees? It's tough to tell why she thinks it's OK for one athlete to speak out, but the other should "shut up and dribble." There just HAS TO be a difference. If only I could figure it out.

Hmmm.

2. This was an unbelievably powerful and moving message from Dwayne Johnson.

3. Here's some interesting media news for the upcoming baseball season—if it happens. Only home team announcers will be in ballparks during. Broadcasters for the road teams have to call games from a studio or at their own home ballpark.

4. If you need some levity, may I suggest you spend some time reading the replies to this tweet, which Twitter couldn't get enough of yesterday.

Erin Andrews is the guest on the latest SI Media Podcast. Andrews talked about what it could be like doing sideline reports in empty NFL stadiums, the excitement surrounding the Bucs-Saints Week 1 matchup, Phyllis George's place in sports broadcasting history and dealing with critics. Andrews also told a couple of outstanding stories about Larry David attending her wedding, discussed quarantine life and shared some kitchen disaster stories.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

