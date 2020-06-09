The Madison Square Garden Company issued a statement Tuesday breaking its silence in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

"Every one of us has a role to play in creating a more just and equal society, where there is no racism, bigotry, violence or hate," the Madison Square Garden Sports and Entertainment companies said in a statement. "We stand with all who act for positive change."

The New York Rangers, Rockettes and MSG social media accounts also shared the statement, which did not elaborate on its meaning of "positive change." The company's statement Tuesday coincided with Floyd's funeral in Houston.

Knicks owner James Dolan was heavily criticized after he reportedly issued an internal memo to Madison Square Garden employees on June 1 defending the company's decision not to release a statement on the death of Floyd—a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed placing his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes outside a convenience store, despite Floyd saying "I can't breathe" numerous times. Chauvin was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. The three other officers present face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd's death has sparked protests across the nation, which multiple New York players have participated in, including guard Dennis Smith Jr.

At the time of Dolan's memo, the Knicks and the Spurs were the only NBA teams to not issue a statement on the death of Floyd.

"As companies in the business of sports and entertainment, however, we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters," Dolan's memo said.

The following day he reportedly sent out another email condemning racism but did not say if the company would release a statement, according to ESPN.