Michael Jordan's 'Catch 23' Yacht Reels in 442-Pound Marlin

Michael Jordan and the crew on his yacht, "Catch 23," reeled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin on Tuesday, in the second day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament currently taking place in North Carolina.

"I'm always looking for an excuse to be back in North Carolina," Jordan told Big Rock TV, per 247 Sports. "...It is a chance to come back home. I love coming back home."



According to ESPN, Jordan's catch as of Tuesday afternoon was the fifth-heaviest reeled in. Last year's winning catch weighed more than 910 pounds, while a number of other recent winners ranged between 500 and 800 pounds.

The tournament spans six days of fishing and is set to end on Saturday.

Jordan said Tuesday he has caught a blue marlin before, but never off the coast of North Carolina.

"I always feel North Carolinians come out to support their stars," the former UNC, turned Bulls star said shortly after exiting his 80-foot Viking sportfishing yacht.

Jordan's success in the water comes just days removed from a major gesture on land. Last Friday, the NBA legend and Jordan Brand announced a $100 million donation to help the ongoing fight against racial injustice.

He said that over the next 10 years, he and his brand will donate $10 million per year to "organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."