The NBA deserves some benefit of the doubt when it comes to its return.

I really believe the event that drove the most action as far as the country going into quarantine was the league shutting down in the first place after all.

And remember, they had already started to plan to play games with no fans before that happened. Now, the league has reportedly decided on a provision that would not require players to participate in the restart, and those players would face no discipline for choosing not to do so.

I understand the idea of living in the “bubble site” is not ideal, but even with coronavirus cases rising in Florida, I’d have to imagine the structure they’ll have set up at Disney, with regular testing, will be about as safe a place as any can be.

Of course money is a driving force in the league's plan to return to play, I would never argue otherwise, that’s just reality. However, Adam Silver has always seemingly expressed genuine empathy and a willingness to listen to players and adjust accordingly.

And while I’m sure the league’s return will be sold as a way to lift our collective spirits, and will be a distraction for some, its players are not discouraged, nor have they ever been shy to speak. LeBron James' voice has already been heard louder than ever, and that’s without a microphone. And players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown and many more have taken to the streets.

Point being, I have faith both in the league, and the stars that make up the NBA, when it comes time to lead.