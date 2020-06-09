LeBron James Questions Whether Voting System Is 'Structurally Racist' After Hiccups In Georgia

LeBron James asked whether there's racism inherent in our voting system Tuesday amid long lines and voting delays in minority counties across Georgia during the primary elections.

A woman named LaTosha Brown told Politico that it took her three hours to vote in her neighborhood. She then drove to a white suburb in Atlanta where she said, "White folks are strolling in. On my side of town, we brought stadium chairs.”

James weighed in on that conversation, tweeting Tuesday, "Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?"

After long lines were reported in Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office was going to conduct an investigation.

"The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and DeKalb counties is unacceptable," Raffensperger, a Republican, said Tuesday. "My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November's election."

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, has long used his platform to speak out against societal and racial ills.

James was very vocal about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old black man who was allegedly gunned down by two white men in February while he was on a jog near his home in Brunswick, Georgia.

"We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!" James tweeted May 6. "Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!!"

And after George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man died following white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes despite his pleas that he couldn't breathe, James expressed solidarity with the widespread protests across the nation against police brutality and racial inequality.

On May 31, James tweeted: "Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!????TOO," adding hashtags, #HeadHighandStayStrong #WeAllWeGot.