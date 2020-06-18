Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery says she is skipping the remainder of the 2020 WNBA season in order to pursue social justice reform.

"There's work to be done off the court in so many areas in our community," Montgomery tweeted on Thursday. "Social justice reform isn't going to happen overnight, but I do feel that now is the time and Moments equal Momentum. Let's keep it going!"

Montgomery will continue working her foundation to raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement. The 11-year veteran will also do speaking engagements in the Atlanta community, per ESPN's Mechelle Voepel.

"While I am saddened Renee will not be in a Dream uniform this summer, I am incredibly proud of her passion for her foundation, her outreach in the community and her chance to impact the Black Lives Matter movement with her platform as a WNBA athlete," Dream head coach Nicki Collen said in a statement.

The WNBA is slated to return on July 24 with a 22-game regular season. The 2020 playoffs are expected to end in October. Players will be permitted to opt-out of the season and still receive their full 2020 salary.

Montgomery is a two-time WNBA champion and former NCAA champion at UConn. She was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft.