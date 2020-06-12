The WNBA has submitted a proposal to its players for the 2020 season, according to ESPN's Mechelle Voepel.

Per ESPN, the league has proposed a 22-game regular season starting July 24 that would take place at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. While the 22-game season is shorter than the standard 36-game season the league had initially scheduled, players will still be paid 100% of their salaries, according to ESPN.

Players will vote on the offer over the next two days and a formal return announcement could come as soon as Monday, per ESPN.

Among other details of the proposal, players with children would reportedly be allowed to bring them, along with a caretaker, to the league's campus site. Players with at least five seasons of experience will also be permitted to bring a "plus-one" to stay on-site for the season. The postseason is expected to end in October.

Players will additionally be permitted to opt-out of the season and still get their full salary.

WNBA rosters were cut down to a maximum of 12 players in late May and all players have already received two paychecks, despite the league's scheduled May 15 start getting postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WNBA held its draft April 17 with former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu getting selected No. 1 overall to the New York Liberty.