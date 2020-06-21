As coronavirus cases in Florida continue to surge, various factions of the NBA, including players, executives and those in the league office, have raised concerns about the league's resumption of play, according to ESPN's Baxter Homes and Zach Lowe.

According to ESPN, in at least one recent call, commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Florida—and sounded"resolute but somber"—while also expressing a resolve to continue with the league's restart.

As noted by NBC Miami, on Saturday, Florida set another daily record for coronavirus cases with more than 4,000 positive tests. It marked the third consecutive day the state had set a record for daily cases, with 3,822 reported on Friday and 3,207 reported on Thursday. At a press conference Friday, governor Ron DeSantis said the increased daily infections are caused in part by testing more young adults.

The NBPA also held a virtual town hall with players this week to address the concerns, according to ESPN.

"Can't say I am surprised, given the state's approach to reopening," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN. "We are obviously clearly monitoring the situation. While we take some solace in knowing our players will not travel commercially to get to Orlando, that access to the campus is severely limited and, of course, all of the other health and safety protocols in place, the numbers will keep our attention."

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told ESPN that "the league is "closely monitoring the data in Florida and Orange County and will continue to work collaboratively with the National Basketball Players Association, public health officials and medical experts regarding our plans."

On Tuesday evening, the NBA sent teams an 113-page heath and safety manual having to deal with the NBA's restart. The NBA notes in the report that the protocols are based on CDC guidance and reviews with medical experts that are advising the NBA, NBPA, and Disney.

At the beginning of the manual, the NBA is explicit that it will continue to monitor developments with the coronavirus and will "distribute additional information or modify these Protocols as appropriate."

The NBA is currently planning on beginning COVID-19 testing of its players on June 23 as part of the beginning of Phase 2 of the league's resumption.

The season is not slated to resume until July 30.